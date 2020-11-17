Gazelka: Senate GOP could’ve handled COVID-19 differently

COVID-19: US nears 247,000, tops 11 million cases
By Associated Press | November 17, 2020 at 6:48 PM CST - Updated November 17 at 6:48 PM

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota’s Senate majority leader says his caucus could’ve handled positive COVID-19 cases among Republican senators differently.

Sen. Paul Gazelka is among Republican senators who have tested positive for COVID-19 in recent days.

Gazelka was criticized for not sharing news of those positive tests and possible exposures with Democratic colleagues in advance of a special session last week. He was also criticized for holding a post-election event that dozens attended.

[ Democrats call on Gazelka to resign over COVID handling ]

Gazelka says in a statement Tuesday that he is committed to protecting senators, staff and others and he’ll apply lessons learned to the 2021 legislative session.

Minnesota reported nearly 6,000 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, and an additional 26 deaths.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.