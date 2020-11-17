Highlighting safety on the farm prior to National Rural Health Day

“I want them to know that we do have a farm safety working group and the idea of that is really to have these groups and organizations I mentioned be on the same page and not duplicate their efforts but build on what each other are doing," said Meg Moynihan, ag marketing and development for the Minnesota Department of Agriculture. "Also, the [University of Minnesota] Extension has a new safety person who covers the state, a safety resource person who is doing a lot of training and outreach, so that I think is really important for people to know.”