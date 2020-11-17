Highlighting safety on the farm prior to National Rural Health Day

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - National Rural Health Day is this Thursday and previously we highlighted mental health in rural America, but it’s also an opportunity to highlight farm safety.
The Minnesota Department of Agriculture stays aware that farming is a dangerous profession and has resources and grants available for producers.
A few specific programs include the Rollover Protective Structures program that assist in the purchase and installment of a rollover protection kit in older equipment.
Another grant opportunity for producers looking to hone in on safety is the Grain Storage Facility Safety Cost-Share program that covers up to 75% of the purchase, shipping and installment of eligible safety equipment.
“I want them to know that we do have a farm safety working group and the idea of that is really to have these groups and organizations I mentioned be on the same page and not duplicate their efforts but build on what each other are doing," said Meg Moynihan, ag marketing and development for the Minnesota Department of Agriculture. "Also, the [University of Minnesota] Extension has a new safety person who covers the state, a safety resource person who is doing a lot of training and outreach, so that I think is really important for people to know.”
