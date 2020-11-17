HVAC companies keeping busy during pandemic

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - While COVID-19 has changed how many HVAC companies make home visits, demand for products and maintenance hasn’t waivered.
Right now, places like Ahren’s Heating and Cooling have been busy with furnace checks as we head into the cooler months, and duct cleaning with more people paying closer attention to the air quality inside their home.
people are needing the services, It’s really changed how we do our business though. Obviously, masks for all of our workers, going onto site trying not to get close to customers, and not get close to each other. sanitizers, wiping things down," says Veleda Cordes, President of Arhens Heating.
With word of some manufacturers seeing a furnace shortage, Cordes says Ahrens is making sure they’re staying stocked up on furnaces in case demand were to increase as we head into the winter season.
