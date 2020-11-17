Mankato homeless shelters partner to provide 24-hour care

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The Salvation Army and Connections Ministry in Mankato have been providing 24-hour shelters for those in need this winter regardless of age and gender.
“Before we partnered with Connections this way, there was only nighttime stuff open. Not having anything available during the day is not really taking care of the people who are in the greatest need especially considering how cold it can get here in Minnesota,” said Lt. Andy Wheeler of the Mankato Salvation Army.
The partnership is an improvement from years previous when both shelters were only available overnight and when the Salvation Army was only accommodating men.
“Anybody that needs shelter, so women, children, families, single men, single women — we’ll take anybody that needs a place," added Rev. Erica Koser of Connections Ministry.
The Salvation Army is open during the day from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Connections Ministry then opens at night from 6 p.m. to 8 a.m. The shelters are open seven days a week until well into the spring.
“To just be able to send people out here and know that they’re going somewhere dry and warm for the whole day and then they come back here. There’s very little time that they have to be outside, so it’s a huge bonus, especially with COVID,” Koser added.
The two organizations also work together to provide meals to those who need them.
Connections Ministry serves continental breakfast in the mornings, and the Salvation Army serves its residents in the afternoon — all in a comfortable environment.
“To have a place to go in and not be exposed to the elements, not get wet and snow and rain,” Koser mentioned.
With the pandemic still upon us, the shelters have also taken precautionary measures to protect guests and staff.
“Lots of protocols as far as mask-wearing, sanitizing all the time, so we’re working really closely with public health and with the City [of Mankato],” Koser continued.
The success of this year’s partnership is setting a precedent for years to come.
“We are hoping this partnership with another agency in town is going to open the door for other groups to start working with each other to close even more of the gaps in need here in our community,” Wheeler said.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.