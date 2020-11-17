MAPS expands free meal pick-up services amid distance learning

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato Area Public Schools continues to provide their pick-up meal service, now expanding locations, dates and amounts of food to accommodate the area at no cost.
Anyone in the community 18-years-old or younger qualify and they do not have to be a member of the school district.
Families are asked to pre-order online prior to pick up. Pick up days and locations vary.
“This week we are currently doing a daily pickup which would be a hot breakfast and lunch, next week we are switching to a five meal day pickup that will happen on Monday. It will be a box of food for five days for breakfast and lunch and you can heat it up. It’s providing an opportunity for our students and families to have food over the Thanksgiving break,”
In addition beginning December 9th, seven-day meal boxes will be available at evening pick up times.
Visit this link for more information and a chart indicating pick up locations, meal types per pick up, and pre ordering deadlines.
When picking up your meals, staff will approach your car to get your name and find out how many student meals were ordered. Staff will return inside to get your meals. Parents can pickup meals for their students.
