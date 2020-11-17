MDH: 26 additional deaths tied to COVID-19; 5,945 new confirmed positive cases

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) The Minnesota Department of Health reports 5,945 new confirmed positive cases of COVID-19. The total accumulative number of cases in Minnesota since the pandemic began is 236,949.
New case totals in southern Minnesota include Blue Earth County with 51, Nicollet County with 31 and Cottonwood County with 28 new cases.
There have been 26 additional deaths tied to COVID-19. The fatalities include residents in Blue Earth, Brown, Renville, and Sibley Counties. The statewide death toll is now at 2,943. Deaths among cases that resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities are 2,015.
There are 186,680 people who are no longer isolated.
13,594 people total have been hospitalized due to COVID-19. Of that total, 3,247 were hospitalized in ICU.
In Blue Earth County 17 people are currently hospitalized with two in the ICU.
As hospitals statewide fear reaching capacity, a new type of COVID therapy drug that has been shown to decrease the need for hospitalizations is now available in Minnesota. Bamlanivimab is meant to be used for those at high risk of developing severe complications. Minnesota is expected to receive 2,400 doses in its initial shipment.
The total approximate number of tests completed is 3,506,178.
DES MOINES, Iowa. (KEYC) - The Iowa Department of Public Health reports 1,340 new confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, raising the total to 191,400.
There have been six additional deaths tied to COVID-19, raising the statewide death toll to 2,027.
109,960 people have recovered and are no longer isolated.
1,166,446 people have been tested statewide.
For more information from the Iowa Department of Public Health, visit their website at idph.iowa.gov.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.