Midwest governors urge residents to take actions to slow spread of COVID-19

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz joined governors from other Midwest states in a virtual press conference Tuesday to encourage everyone across the region to remain safe from COVID-19 heading into the holiday season.
Other participants included Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker, Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers.
Health officials in Minnesota reported nearly 6,000 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, along with 26 more deaths. Walz is also expected to announce additional restrictions during a media briefing with the Minnesota Department of Health on Wednesday.
