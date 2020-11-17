More COVID-19 restrictions likely this week

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Governor Tim Walz says more COVID-19 restrictions will likely be announced this week, including possible changes to youth winter sports.
The Minnesota Department of Health says 10 percent of all cases in Minnesota schools are associated with sports. In the last week, two schools went to distance learning because of exposure to sports. 35 outbreaks were reported in football, 46 in hockey, and 25 in basketball.
Governor Walz will be on the daily 2:00 p.m. call with the Minnesota Department of Health Tuesday. He plans to highlight the seriousness of the virus and call on Minnesotans to take action to protect themselves and their loved ones.
