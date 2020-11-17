North Mankato invites community to partake in holiday lights decorating contest

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Residents in North Mankato are encouraged to get into the holiday spirit with a holiday lights decorating contest.
The City of North Mankato, Business on Belgrade, The North Mankato Taylor Library and Connecting Commerce invites residents to decorate their homes and businesses for a chance to win $500 via a people’s choice vote.
“You can decorate and we will put you on the map. It will be a fun, interactive holiday map of all the houses and businesses. And then you can vote right on there and drop it off at the [North Mankato Taylor] library or the book drop,” explained North Mankato Taylor Library Director Katie Heintz.
Participants must register by Monday, Nov. 23, to be included on the map, but have between Dec. 5-28 to decorate.
Businesses and houses must be located in North Mankato.
