Renville County offering emotional health programs to residents

OLIVIA, Minn. (KEYC) — Renville County announced it has been provided funding to support residents' emotional health through the CARES Act.
The county is offering a number of programs that promote healthy habits for COVID-19 relief.
More information about the virtual programs being offered is included below.
- Better Health through Better Living Class: This class will offer participants the opportunity to build skills to navigate emotional challenges. In these sessions, you will learn essential elements including breath work, guided relaxation, and gentle movements.
- Day of Week: Wednesdays
- Dates: November 18, 25 and December 2, 9
- Times: 10 a.m. or 6 p.m.
- Creating a Brighter Life Class: This class will offer participants the opportunity to build skills to help increase internal awareness, coping skills, and understanding of the physical and biochemical aspects of depression.
- Day of Week: Tuesdays
- Dates: November 17, 24 and December 1, 8, 15
- Time: 5 p.m.
- Empowering a Stronger You Class: This class is ideal for individuals coping with fear and stress associated with anxiety. Participants will learn the physical symptoms associated with anxiety and stress, techniques to calm anxiety and stress, and how to improve their health and quality of life.
- Day of Week: Wednesdays
- Dates: December 2, 9, 16, 23, and 30
- Time: 5 p.m.
- Wellness Class: This class will build a solid foundation for optimum living. The sessions include exercises in relaxation, mindfulness, breathing, enhancing beliefs, self-talk, and strategies to stay emotionally and physically resilient.
- Day of Week: Tuesdays
- Dates: November 17, 24 and December 1, 8, 15
- Time: 6 p.m.
Anyone interested in participating is asked to register by calling (320) 329-4357 or by sending an email to ariel.lifecenter@gmail.com.
Space is limited for all programs and is available on a first-come-first-served basis.
There is no charge for any of the offered classes for anyone who lives in Renville County and registers in advance.
