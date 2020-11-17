Sibley County Services Center to close as COVID-19 cases increase

GAYLORD, Minn. (KEYC) — Officials in Sibley County say the Sibley County Services Center in Gaylord will close to the public beginning Wednesday, Nov. 18.
In a news release, the county says the decision was made to protect the health of clients and staff as COVID-19 cases in the area continue to increase. The county added that it is aiming for a tentative reopening date of Jan. 4, but that could be delayed based on active cases in the surrounding communities.
The Sibley County Services Center houses the Public Health, Human Services and Public Works Administrative offices, as well as the University of Minnesota Extension office.
All services will still be available, but contact will be limited by electronic means. Applications can also be received and dropped off at the building’s secure lockbox.
The Sibley County Courthouse and License Center will continue to operate with a maximum limit of six clients in the waiting area at a time, with client overflow being asked to wait outside.
Driver’s licenses can be renewed by appointment only during this time. Call (507) 237-4068 or visit www.co.sibley.mn.us to schedule an appointment.
The Sibley County Property Assessing & Zoning, Audotir/Treasurer, Attorney and Recorder offices will remain open with continued enforcement of strict social distancing practices.
Previously scheduled court hearings will also continue without any changes at this time. The Sibley County Court Administration office will also remain open to assist the public by telephone.
Visit www.co.sibley.mn.us or call (507) 237-4000 for more information and updates regarding in-person services.
Health officials in Minnesota reported nearly 6,000 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, along with 26 more deaths. Gov. Tim Walz is also expected to announce additional restrictions during a media briefing with the Minnesota Department of Health on Wednesday.
