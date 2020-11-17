Sioux Falls OKs mask mandate after push from medical groups

COVID crisis consuming the country
By Associated Press | November 17, 2020 at 10:52 PM CST - Updated November 17 at 10:52 PM

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — The largest city in South Dakota, Sioux Falls, has voted to reverse course and pass a 60-day face mask ordinance with no penalty for violations.

Medical groups warmed that hospitals have exceeded capacity dealing with COVID-19 patients.

Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken, who cast a tie-breaking vote against a mandate last week, said before Tuesday night’s vote that he was ready to get behind the mask requirement after the state’s largest physician organization and a hospital system supported the mandate.

The state is suffering through one of the worst virus outbreaks in the nation.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.