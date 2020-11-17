Twins Winter Caravan, TwinsFest Cancelled

MINNEAPOLIS. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Twins announced this morning they have cancelled the 2021 Winter Caravan and TwinsFest. Both were originally scheduled for January.
The Twins Winter Caravan had been held annually for the last 60 years and has been known to make stops in Mankato. TwinsFest, the largest annual fundraiser for the Minnesota Twins Community Fund, began in 1989.
The Twins are planning to bring fans a series of virtual experiences throughout the offseason; details will be announced in the coming weeks.
