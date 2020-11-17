University of Minnesota Extension reverts to remote Land-Rent Agreement workshops

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Officials at the University of Minnesota Extension announced Tuesday that all previously scheduled in-person meetings for the Land-Rent Agreement seminars have been changed to virtual meetings via Zoom, effective Wednesday, Nov. 18.
Extension officials cited the continued spread of the COVID-19 virus as a determining factor for the change.
All Land-Rent Agreement meetings are scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. unless noted.
Attendees will be required to pre-register for all upcoming events, which they can do by visiting z.umn.edu/LandRentRegistration.
Health officials in Minnesota reported nearly 6,000 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, along with 26 more deaths. Gov. Tim Walz is also expected to announce additional restrictions during a media briefing with the Minnesota Department of Health on Wednesday.
