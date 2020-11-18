COVID-19 is affecting hospital staff

MADELIA, Minn. (KEYC) — The City of Madelia and Watonwan County have both increased testing efforts recently, which health care workers say has helped keep hospitalizations down.
COVID-19 is affecting different communities at different times and for different reasons.
Right now in rural Minnesota, personal protective equipment (PPE) and hospital beds aren’t currently facing shortages.
The staffing issues have some health care workers worried, though.
”Nurses and providers that are getting COVID-19, which then takes it away from our staff to treat patients and it’s just not here in Minnesota, it’s across the country,” explained Jeff Mengenhausen, chief executive officer at Madelia Community Hospital and Clinic. “So, dealing with that is very vital. Here in Madelia, I am proud to say that we haven’t laid off or furloughed a single caregiver working for us. We are one of three hospitals in the state that hasn’t done that.”
MCHC says it’s also busy right now with elective surgeries and procedures and routine visits, as those patients are beginning to come back at the same rate as before the pandemic.
The Minnesota Department of Health reported over 5,100 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, in addition to a record 67 deaths.
Gov. Tim Walz also enacted further restrictions Wednesday in an attempt to slow the spread of the coronavirus in Minnesota.
