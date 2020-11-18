Family launches ‘Mac Initiative’ to help parents dealing with infant loss

ELYSIAN, Minn. (KEYC) — Mac Hering was born on a Sunday morning in October of last year.
Mac’s mother, Heather, carried him for 40 weeks and four days until he was born via emergency C- section due to his low heart rate.
But just seconds after birth, he passed away.
“We did an autopsy, and we don’t know why he passed away. There’s really no answer overall,” Mac’s mother, Heather Hering, said.
Like many parents who lose a child at birth, Heather did not know where to turn for her grief or how to get help. That’s why her family began The Mac Initiative, a partnership with the nonprofit Sioux Trails Mental Health Center.
The mission? Provide mental health support to grieving parents of babies who are stillborn or lost to neonatal death.
“We are hoping to connect parents suffering his kind of loss with specialized services. We want them to feel heard, receive resources and feel validation that they are moving forward in a healthy and healing way,” explained Hering.
Setting out to provide resources on where to go.
“That would be reaching out to community partners, such as OBG-YNs [obstetrician-gynecologist], hospital social workers, possible clergy, in making resources available, so they can provide resources to the individual and their family prior to discharge,” Sioux Trails Mental Health Center Director Joseph Manuel stated.
And financial help for the cost of services.
“Our plan is to do fundraising and seek grants that would provide funding that would be made available to the individual requiring the services,” said Manuel.
Helping others is not new for Mac, who in his short time here, was able to donate valves, organs and more.
“I’m really proud of what he was able to donate to other families. I think the Mac Initiative will not only help continue Mac’s selfless legacy, but it will help parents like me that are working on healing with losing a child so young,” said Hering.
Visit the link here to donate to The Mac Initiative.
More information can be found on its Facebook page.
