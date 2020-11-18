Family of wounded officer gifted new car, $25,000 check

ALBERT LEA, Minn. (KEYC) — One month after returning home, the family of Waseca Police Officer Arik Matson continues to receive an outpouring of support.
The Matson family was gifted a new car Wednesday in Albert Lea at Dave Syverson Ford Lincoln car dealership, paid for through donations raised from a GoFundMe campaign.
The new wheelchair-accessible 2020 Ford Expedition will assist Arik Matson in his road to recovery after being critically injured in the line of duty in January.
“To the anonymous donor that helped cover any offset funds you are truly a blessing in disguise — thank you,” Arik’s wife Megan said during a ceremony.
An anonymous donor provided $30,000 to the GoFundMe campaign, which helped pay for not only the new vehicle, but the additional check.
“They’re super excited,” said Brian Peters, executive director of the Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association. “This is a vehicle that can transport Arik comfortably. You can put a wheelchair in the back, plus the two kids, so we’re pretty excited.”
Dave Syverson Ford Lincoln, which provided the vehicle, also said the Matsons won’t have to worry about vehicle maintenance for a very long time.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.