Give to the Max Day is ramping up

(KEYC) — The pandemic has altered many parts of our lives, but not your ability to give back.
The 12th annual Give to the Max Day is still on.
The annual event happens Thursday.
It focuses on raising money for nonprofit organizations and schools all across Minnesota.
The organization usually raises millions of dollars for 6,000 causes.
And donations from $1 to over $100 are accepted.
“That’s what makes this year’s Give to the Max day so crucial. Donors need to dig as deep as we can to support organizations because the need for these organizations is so great in our communities. For instance, hunger is at a high that we haven’t seen since the Great Depression across the state and across the country. Give to the Max Day, this year, takes on great importance for us to come together as a community and have one of those shared activities,” GiveMN Executive Director Jake Blumberg said.
What makes this program special is there is a chance that the $5 you donated could turn into $6,000 that could be given to a nonprofit or school near you.
Visit GiveMN’s website to get involved with Give to the Max Day.
