Give to the Max Day is ramping up

“That’s what makes this year’s Give to the Max day so crucial. Donors need to dig as deep as we can to support organizations because the need for these organizations is so great in our communities. For instance, hunger is at a high that we haven’t seen since the Great Depression across the state and across the country. Give to the Max Day, this year, takes on great importance for us to come together as a community and have one of those shared activities,” GiveMN Executive Director Jake Blumberg said.