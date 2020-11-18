J-Turn coming to Hwy. 14/CR 56

EAGLE LAKE, Minn. (KEYC) - MnDOT decides on a design for the intersection of Highway 14 and Blue Earth County Road 56 in Eagle Lake.
Crews are moving forward with a Restricted Crossing U-Turn also referred to as a J-Turn at the turnoff to Casey’s. The new addition is expected to help reduce the number of crashes at the intersection. Construction is expected to begin in 2022. MnDOT has also installed pavement markings on CR 56 hoping to improve visibility for drivers as they either cross or turn onto Hwy 14.
