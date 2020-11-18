Le Sueur County holds free food distibution

The distribution starts at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday morning and continues until 11:30 or until the food is gone. Each household will receive a box of assorted food, including a gallon of milk. Le Sueur County asks for those participating to have their vehicles cleaned out to fit the box, including trunk space. The program is open to any household in need, food can be picked up at the First Lutheran Church on Inner Drive in Le Sueur.