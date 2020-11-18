Matson family to receive GoFundMe check, new accessibility vehicle

WASECA, Minn. (KEYC) - One month after returning home, the family of Waseca Police Officer Arik Matson continues to receive an outpouring of support.
On Wednesday, the Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association will present the family with the funds raised from their GoFundMe campaign, along with a new, accessible vehicle, hoping to help the family with reliable transportation to Arik’s medical appointments. The GoFundMe campaign raised nearly $66,000.
The gifts will be given to the family at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday afternoon in Albert Lea.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.