Mayo Clinic Health System highlighting Shaken Baby Syndrome

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Mayo Clinic Health System’s Family Birth Centers is highlighting awareness of Shaken Baby Syndrome.
Click for Babies was started by the National Center for Shaken Baby Syndrome.
The center provides information about Shaken Baby Syndrome to new parents to understand why babies cry, when they cry and what they can do about it.
And throughout the months of November and December, parents and newborns will receive a handmade purple hat.
Purple was chosen for a special reason.
The acronym P.U.R.P.L.E. stands for different stages and peaks of crying throughout the first few months of these babies’ lives, which health experts say is important for parents to know and recognize.
”What they don’t realize is that while bringing a new baby home is a joyful occasion. After several days, weeks of no sleep and sometimes you become a different person so having that upfront education on what do I do if I get into that situation of I have had no sleep, my baby won’t stop crying and I don’t know the difference between is there something wrong with my baby or is my baby crying,” explained Sandy Bosch, obstetrics nurse manager at the Mayo Clinic Health System.
The Family Birth Centers that are joining in on this awareness initiative are located in Mankato, Fairmont and New Prague.
