Mayo Clinic Health System highlighting Shaken Baby Syndrome

”What they don’t realize is that while bringing a new baby home is a joyful occasion. After several days, weeks of no sleep and sometimes you become a different person so having that upfront education on what do I do if I get into that situation of I have had no sleep, my baby won’t stop crying and I don’t know the difference between is there something wrong with my baby or is my baby crying,” explained Sandy Bosch, obstetrics nurse manager at the Mayo Clinic Health System.