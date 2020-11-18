MDH: 67 additional deaths tied to COVID-19; 5,102 new confirmed positive cases

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - New statewide restrictions come as Minnesota sees its highest daily death toll due to COVID-19 since the pandemic began.
The Minnesota Department of Health reports 5,102 new confirmed positive cases of COVID-19. The total accumulative number of cases in Minnesota since the pandemic began is 242,043.
New cases in southern Minnesota include 35 in Blue Earth County, 30 in Brown County and 22 in Le Sueur County.
There have been 67 additional deaths tied to COVID-19. The fatalities including residents in Blue Earth, Le Sueur and Nicollet Counties. 51 of the new fatalities occurred in long-term care facilities. The statewide death toll is now at 3,010. Deaths among cases that resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities are 2,066.
There are 193,869 people who are no longer isolated.
13,892 people total have been hospitalized due to COVID-19. Of that total, 3,307 were hospitalized in ICU.
The total approximate number of tests completed is 3,543,671.
DES MOINES, Iowa. (KEYC) - The Iowa Department of Public Health reports 3,896 new confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, raising the total to 195,513.
There have been 40 additional deaths tied to COVID-19, raising the statewide death toll to 2,064.
111,297 people have recovered and are no longer isolated.
1,126,259 people have been tested statewide.
For more information from the Iowa Department of Public Health, visit their website at idph.iowa.gov.
