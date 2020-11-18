Minnesota to close bars, restaurants, gyms for 4 weeks

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz is planning to announce new COVID-19 restrictions that will shut down indoor dining at bars and restaurants, close gyms and put organized youth sports on hold for four weeks.
Bars and restaurants will still be allowed to offer takeout during the four-week pause, according to a person with knowledge of the plan.
Business groups point out that little state or federal aid is in available for them this time around.
The announcement comes on a day when Minnesota recorded a record 67 new COVID-19 deaths, pushing the state’s death toll past 3,000.
