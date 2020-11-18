New guidelines for youth sports, COVID-19 restrictions to be announced by Gov. Tim Walz

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato West High School Athletics Director Joe Johnson reflects on how student-athletes have been impacted by the pandemic, as Minnesota awaits an announcement from Governor Tim Walz on new regulations.
“I think the kids have done a great job of responding to what we’ve asked them to do, whether it’s changing up their routine in locker rooms, wearing masks when inside, staying socially distant on benches. If you came to a volleyball game it looks so much different than a regular typical volleyball game looks like any other year,” says Johnson.
Governor Tim Walz will address Minnesotans tonight to announce new restrictions as COVID-19 cases continue to rise at an alarming rate statewide.
Multiple sources are reporting restaurants and bars will be take out only. Bowling alleys, movie theaters and gyms will close. Governor Walz also said he would be offering new guidance for fall and winter youth sports in an effort to slow community spread.
“Following what the guidance is from the department of health and those people is what we have to do right now and if they’re telling us it’s just not safe for people to be gathering then following their lead is what we would need to do,” says Johnson.
The new restrictions are expected to begin at midnight Friday and last for four weeks. The governor will address Minnesotans at 6:00 p.m. Wednesday night.
