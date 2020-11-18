Prosecutors want 2017 arrest of teen in Floyd case

MINNEAPOLIS. (KEYC) - Prosecutors in the upcoming trial of a former Minneapolis police officer charged with killing George Floyd want to introduce evidence of a 2017 arrest.
They say during that arrest the officer held his knee on the back of a 14-year-old boy and ignored his pleas that he couldn’t breathe. Prosecutors say the body camera video that captured the boy’s arrest shows that Derek Chauvin uses unreasonable force when dealing with a suspect who doesn’t immediate comply with his orders. Chauvin’s attorney argues that the force used was in line with a former department policy.
Floyd died in May after Chauvin pressed his knee against Floyd’s neck for several minutes while Floyd said he couldn’t breathe.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.