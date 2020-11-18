Recount to begin Friday for North Mankato City Council Member at Large

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Officials from the City of North Mankato announced Wednesday that a recounting of votes has been requested for the North Mankato City Council Member at Large race in the Nov. 3 election.
The recount is to determine the second candidate who will serve on the council, as Billy Steiner secured enough votes to be elected to the council.
The Minnesota Secretary of State’s Office reports that Steiner received 3,632 votes, followed by Jim Whitlock and Nancy Goodwin, who received 3,059 and 3,042 votes, respectively.
A memo from North Mankato City Clerk April Van Genderen says the recount will begin Friday, Nov. 20, at 8:30 a.m. in the River Room of the Nicollet County Health and Human Services Building in St. Peter.
The recount will be open to the public and counsel may represent candidates.
