Salvation Army makes donating easier with QR codes, other digital donation options

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The Mankato Salvation Army has made it even easier to donate at red kettles this holiday season.
Every red kettle stand in Mankato will soon be equipped with QR codes, Apple Pay and Google Pay capabilities, allowing donors to bump or scan their smart devices to make a digital donation. Community members can also donate by texting “KatoCares” to 24365 to give electronically.
“We are excited about the new giving opportunities these digital donations will provide for The Salvation Army and our iconic red kettles,” said Lt. Andy Wheeler, leader of The Salvation Army, Mankato. “This technology allows The Salvation Army and our supporters to adapt to an increasingly cashless society.”
The nonprofit will also have fewer red kettles out this holiday season due to the COVID-19 pandemic leading to event cancellations and business closures — a combination of challenges that Salvation Army officials say will drop donations by nearly 50%.
“We’re going to need everybody’s help to meet those needs,” Wheeler said.
The Mankato organization relies on year-end giving to bring in nearly two-thirds of its annual revenue and aims to raise $500,000 between now and the end of 2020.
The Salvation Army uses donations to provide food, clothing, shelter, family mentoring, spiritual care and other critical services for people in need.
The Mankato Salvation Army will be kicking off its holiday fundraising campaign Monday, Nov. 23, but online donations are already being accepted.
In addition to monetary donations, community members can donate their time to the Mankato Salvation Army by becoming a bell ringer.
This year, The Salvation Army is requiring all volunteers to wear an approved mask, winter or disposable gloves, practice social distancing and use hand sanitizer when appropriate.
“This year, we are providing each ringer with a ‘disposable’ apron for them to keep for their personal collection or dispose of upon completion of their shift,” added Wheeler.
Visit www.RegisterToRing.com for more information and to sign up to become a bell ringer.
