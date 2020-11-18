Walz to announce more restrictions in prime-time press conference

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) — Gov. Tim Walz is scheduled to host a prime-time press conference at 6 p.m. Wednesday, where it is expected that he will announce further restrictions in Minnesota to slow the spread of COVID-19.
It is widely believed that Walz will announce that indoor dining will be shut down at bars and restaurants, gyms will be closed and organized youth sports will be put on hold for four weeks.
According to a person with knowledge of the plan, bars and restaurants will still be allowed to offer takeout dining during the four-week pause.
Walz’s announcement will come on a day when Minnesota recorded a record 67 new COVID-19 deaths, pushing the state’s death toll past 3,000.
On Tuesday, Walz joined governors from other Midwestern states to urge residents to take preventative actions in order to slow the spread of COVID-19 during the holidays.
The event is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. and will be followed by a press call where the governor will answer questions. The press conference will be streamed on KEYC CBS and KEYC’s Facebook page.
