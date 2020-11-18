Weekly state high school football rankings

By Associated Press | November 18, 2020 at 3:41 PM CST - Updated November 18 at 3:46 PM

Minneapolis (AP) — The Associated Press state high school football polls for the week of November 18, first-place votes in parentheses, record and total points as voted upon by a statewide panel of prep sports writers; teams in bold are located in the KEYC viewing area:

Class 6A

Ranking School (First Place Votes) Record Total Points Prv.
1 Lakeville South (4) 6-0 40 1
2 Eden Prairie 6-0 36 2
3 Rosemount 4-0 32 5
4 St. Michael-Albertville 5-1 27 3
5 Blaine 5-1 20 7
6 Farmington 5-1 19 9
T6 Maple Grove 4-1 19 6
8 Shakopee 4-2 12 T10
9 East Ridge 4-1 9 4
10 Totino-Grace 4-2 3 NR

Others receiving votes: Stillwater 2, Prior Lake 1.

Class 5A

Ranking School (First Place Votes) Record Total Points Prv.
1 St. Thomas Academy (5) 5-0 50 1
2 Moorhead 5-0 42 2
3 Mankato West 5-0 41 3
4 Andover 6-0 35 4
5 Chanhassen 5-0 32 5
6 Mahtomedi 4-1 19 9
7 Spring Lake Park 5-1 17 T10
8 Robbinsdale Armstrong 4-1 9 T10
9 Tartan 5-1 8 7
10 Bemidji 4-2 6 8

Others receiving votes: Rogers 5, Owatonna 4, Elk River 3, Chaska 2, Rochester Mayo 2

Class 4A

Ranking School (First Place Votes) Record Total Points Prv.
1 Fridley (5) 6-0 50 1
2 Rocori 6-0 45 2
3 Grand Rapids 6-0 40 4
4 Jordan 4-0 28 5
5 Hutchinson 4-2 25 3
6 Detroit Lakes 5-1 21 T10
7 Kasson-Mantorville 4-2 18 9
8 Marshall 4-2 12 6
9 Becker 3-2 9 NR
10 Hermantown 5-2 7 NR

Others receiving votes: Orono 6, Princeton 6, Willmar 5, Byron 2, Holy Angels 1.

Class 3A

Ranking School (First Place Votes) Record Total Points Prv.
1 Annandale (4) 6-0 40 1
2 Cannon Falls 6-0 36 2
3 Albany 6-0 32 3
4 Pierz 6-0 27 4
5 Waseca 4-1 20 T5
T5 Mora 5-0 20 T5
7 Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 5-0 18 7
8 Litchfield 5-1 9 9
T8 Rochester Lourdes 4-1 9 8
10 Plainview-Elgin-Millville 4-2 3 10

Others receiving votes: St. Croix Lutheran 2, Aitkin 2, Luverne 2.

Class 2A

Ranking School (First Place Votes) Record Total Points Prv.
1 Caledonia (4) 3-0 40 1
2 Blue Earth Area 6-0 35 2
3 Barnesville 6-0 32 3
4 Minneapolis North 5-1 29 4
5 Chatfield 4-1 22 7
6 Morris Area-Chokio-Alberta 5-1 17 5
7 Moose Lake-Willow River 3-1 16 6
8 Paynesville 5-1 11 8
9 St. Agnes 5-0 10 NR
10 Eden Valley-Watkins 5-1 5 NR

Others receiving votes: Maple River 2, Redwood Valley 1.

Class A

Ranking School (First Place Votes) Record Total Points Prv.
1 Blooming Prairie (4) 4-0 40 1
2 Mahnomen-Waubun 5-0 35 2
3 Minneota 6-0 33 3
4 Mayer Lutheran 6-0 28 5
5 Murray County Central 6-0 24 6
6 BOLD 5-1 18 T7
7 Dawson-Boyd 5-1 16 4
8 New York Mills 4-0 9 10
9 Wabasso 5-1 8 T7
10 Lester Prairie-Holy Trinity 6-1 4 T7
T10 Breckenridge 5-1 4 NR

Others receiving votes: Browerville 1.

Class 9-MAN

Ranking School (First Place Votes) Record Total Points Prv.
1 Grand Meadow (3) 6-0 30 1
2 Hills-Beaver Creek 6-0 27 2
3 Hancock 6-0 24 3
4 South Ridge 6-0 21 4
5 Mountain Iron-Buhl 4-0 18 5
6 Stephen-Argyle 6-0 15 6
7 Renville County West 5-0 12 7
8 Ogilvie 5-1 6 8
9 Win-E-Mac 5-1 5 10
10 Lanesboro 6-1 4 NR

Others receiving votes: Mountain Lake Area 2, Goodridge-Grygla-Gatzke 1.

