Area athletic directors reflect on COVID-19 impact on high school sports

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Back in March, high school sports, along with everything else, came screeching to a halt as COVID-19 made its way to the U.S.
It brought an end to winter sports tournaments, both at the section and state level, and spring sports didn’t even have a season during these unprecedented times.
Fast forward to the fall when many athletes and coaches wondered if a season would even be possible in Minnesota.
Fall sports did end up getting the go-ahead from the state high school league, although football and volleyball would have to wait until October before getting the green light for competitions.
The season did come with ups and downs as schedules were altered as some teams started the abbreviated schedule late, while others may have been unable to finish.
Regardless of all this, fall gave student-athletes an opportunity to compete, and with it some sense of normalcy when it came to the action on the field, court, or swimming pool.
”I’m really happy we gave the kids the opportunity to compete, be out there as a team. All the positives that come from education-based athletics in the Minnesota State High School League. I think it’s important from a mental standpoint, we wanted to be as safe as possible physically, and I think our teams did a tremendous job of that. They rose to the occasion, followed the protocols in place. From a mental aspect, I think it’s important we get as much in place as possible,” Mankato East Activities Director Todd Waterbury explained.
“I think the kids have done a great job of responding to what we’ve asked them to do, whether it’s changing up their routine in locker rooms, wearing masks when inside, or staying socially distant on benches,” Mankato West Activities Director Joe Johnson explained. If you came to a volleyball game, it looks so much different than a regular typical volleyball game looks like any other year.”
Despite the circumstances, there is a chance the Minnesota State Tournament could wind up being a reality at some point this school year as the situation continues to evolve.
“Following what the guidance from the Department of Health and those people is what we have to do right now and if they’re telling us it’s just not safe for people to be gathering, then following their lead is what we would need to do,” Johnson added.
”So many unknowns back in March when everything first came out,” Waterbury added. “We’ve come a long way in understanding what we can do to be safer, what we need to do to help stay engaged to make sure we can get to the end of seasons, have activities and athletics in those formats. That education and medically, we get a vaccine and some of the other things, that will help us with progression. I hope after the break, we’re able to continue and progress to the next level. If that’s state tournaments in the winter yet, that’s not out of the question in some way, shape or form. Then hopefully, if things change enough, we can have a normal spring season.”
