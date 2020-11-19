Area athletic directors reflect on COVID-19 impact on high school sports

”So many unknowns back in March when everything first came out,” Waterbury added. “We’ve come a long way in understanding what we can do to be safer, what we need to do to help stay engaged to make sure we can get to the end of seasons, have activities and athletics in those formats. That education and medically, we get a vaccine and some of the other things, that will help us with progression. I hope after the break, we’re able to continue and progress to the next level. If that’s state tournaments in the winter yet, that’s not out of the question in some way, shape or form. Then hopefully, if things change enough, we can have a normal spring season.”