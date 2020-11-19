BENCHS pushes toward $50,000 goal

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Thursday marks the 12th annual Give to the Max Day.
The 24-hour online event focuses on raising money for nonprofit organizations and schools all across Minnesota. Blue Earth Nicollet County Humane Society is one of many local groups looking for support. Last year BENCHS raised $50,000 and this year it’s pushing for that same goal, hoping to be able to add some more updates to the shelter.
“With the new renovation of our surgical suite that was just finished, we’re very excited about the new opportunities we have to better serve animals. We’re now moving on to our pet kitchen so we can help better storage and preparation for all our food, store our medicine and make sure we can serve our dogs and cats even better than we have before,” says Andrew Burk, BENCHS Executive Director.
To donate to BENCHES or any other local organization on this Give to the Max Day
