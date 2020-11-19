Indoor marching band concert to be live-streamed

“We like to perform for an audience and we like to see other bands from other parts of the state and country and we like to collaborate in that regard so to lose that fact was not easy but I don’t know if it’s something in the water here but I totally expected when we announced that for these students to say no, but I’ll be darned if they came every single day early and worked their butts off,” says Devon Lawrence, band director at Waseca High School.