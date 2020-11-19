Indoor marching band concert to be live-streamed

WASECA, Minn. (KEYC) - For the first time in more than 40 years, the gymnasium bleachers at the Waseca High School won’t be packed with spectators for the Marching Band’s annual Indoor Concert.
The Indoor concert is known as the finale of the Marching Band season, which kicks off during the summer. While the pandemic has prompted many alterations from the start of the season, including cutting field competitions, the director says it’s clear the core values of band members haven’t changed.
“We like to perform for an audience and we like to see other bands from other parts of the state and country and we like to collaborate in that regard so to lose that fact was not easy but I don’t know if it’s something in the water here but I totally expected when we announced that for these students to say no, but I’ll be darned if they came every single day early and worked their butts off,” says Devon Lawrence, band director at Waseca High School.
The Indoor show will be live-streamed Thursday night, Friday night and Saturday night. The link will be posted on the Waseca Public Schools website.
