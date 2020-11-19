Local business to host 12 days of bikes giveaway

ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - Spring Touch Lawn and Pest Control will give away 12 bikes during the first 12 days of December.
The giveaway features six girl bikes and six boy bikes for the ages of two to 10 years old.
“It’s just an opportunity for us to spread some more Christmas joy and kindness,” said Jennfier Newlands of Spring Touch Lawn and Pest Control Marketing.
“We’ve just felt like we were very blessed this year with businesses closing down. We were considered essential so we got to continue working. We thought yeah, what better way to give back to the community,” added Nathan Newlands, Spring Touch Lawn and Pest Control vice president of operations.
Families have between now through Dec. 11 to fill out a form and enter the contest. Kids can also receive extra entries by also submitting their best Christmas drawing or coloring to be displayed in Spring Touch’s offices.
In addition, a few weeks ago the company also gave out 36 gently used iPds to kids in the community.
Visit the link here to enter the drawing.
