Mankato Clinic launches diabetes care center

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The Mankato Clinic has launched a Diabetes Care Center.
The center’s purpose is to offer comprehensive care for type 1, type 2 and gestational diabetes, help people of all ages manage this condition, prevent complications and lead a healthy life.
“We provide education. Our education program is actually recognized by the American Diabetes Association. We are working one-on-one with the patients to help them understand nutrition, exercise, glucose monitoring, medications and insulin, if needed,” Mankato Clinic Certified Diabetes Care Education Specialist and Registered Dietician Abby Tibodeau explained.
The center is located inside the Mankato Clinic’s Main Street location.
Services are available through a referral from a primary care provider.
The diabetes care center team is led by endocrinologist Abel Alfonso, DO, and includes pediatrician Robert Larson, MD; certified diabetes care and education specialist Abby Tibodeau, RD, LD, CDCES; Ashley Forstner, RN, BSN; and clinical pharmacist Nathan Evers, PharmD, BCACP.
