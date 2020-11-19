Mankato East downs cross-town rival in straight sets

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — With high school sports set to go on pause at the end of this week, now’s the time to get those final games in before the end of this fall season, that means the Mankato West and Mankato East volleyball teams squaring off for the one and only time in 2020.
There was a special moment before the game for both teams, with Mankato West having senior night at Mankato East and the Cougars recognizing their seniors as well.
Mankato East would close out the contest in straight sets, winning by a score of 3-0.
