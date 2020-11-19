Maverick Hockey Quick Hits: Gearing up for season openers

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — On this week’s episode of Maverick Hockey Quick Hits, Mary Rominger previews the 2020-21 season for the Minnesota State Mavericks men’s and women’s hockey teams.
The Minnesota State men’s hockey team finished the 2019-20 season No. 2 in the USCHO Poll and had an overall record of 31-5-2, while the women’s hockey team finished the season with an overall record of 11-20-6.
The Mavericks men’s team is scheduled to begin its season on the road at Bemidji State Sunday and Monday, while the women’s team will host the University of Minnesota Duluth Friday and Saturday in Mankato.
