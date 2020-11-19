Mavericks embark on journey to Jan. 2 season opener

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Sports fans have had many questions on schedules for their favorite teams. Players and coaches have been in the same boat.
“I got that question everyday for eight weeks when school started. If I had a dollar for every time I said I don’t know about this whole COVID-19 stuff, I’d be a multi-millionaire, wouldn’t be coaching,” head coach of the Minnesota State Mankato Mavericks, Matt Margenthaler said.
That anticipation ended last week for the Maverick men’s basketball team when the NSIC released a 16-game schedule that is set to begin in January.
The day that the schedule came out we were on the court, and our guys had the best day they’ve had. It was exciting, but knowing that, there’s going to be some starts, there’s going to be some starts, but we’re just going to have to roll with the punches this year and that’s just the way it’s going to be,” Margenthaler said.
The slate resembles a college hockey schedule, with the same opponent, back-to-back.
“We’re not used to that, but we are used to playing Fridays and Saturdays. I think the NSIC administration and our administration really worked hard to make sure we have a season. That was the most positive thing that came out of this, I really didn’t care what the schedule looked like,” Margenthaler said.
Before the Mavericks can get back on the floor to prepare, they have to finish a 14-day quarantine that will end on November 28th, as one player has tested positive for COVID-19.
“It’s really this contact tracing that’s got us in a little bit of a pickle as we’ve really only had one positive case.” “In some instances, it just doesn’t matter what you do, you’re gonna get it and we have eight guys that live together in an apartment and that’s the problem with us with the contact tracing, one guy in that apartment gets it, they’re all going to be shut down,” Margenthaler said.
Once they overcome this first hurdle, the squad will have three solid weeks of practice ahead of their first game against Bemidji State on January 2nd.
There is great anticipation surrounding this years team as MSU returns one of the best big players in the nation Kelby Kramer, last season’s freshman of the year Ryland Holt, and sophomore Quincy Anderson will have his chance to tear up the court as he is expected to return from a rookie season injury.
