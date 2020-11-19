Mayo Clinic begins COVID-19 testing of MSU Mankato athletes

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato is helping to make sure Minnesota State University, Mankato athletes are safe to compete during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Mayo Clinic Health System recently began testing MSU hockey players for COVID-19. Testing will continue to be done throughout the season.
“Once results are posted, the team is OK to go ahead and coordinate their, we call them different waves of testing, so currently, this week, we have done two waves of testing for athletes,” explained Sara Gagnon, occupational medicine department manager at the Mayo Clinic Health System.
“This contract is part of a more comprehensive partnership between Mayo Clinic Health System and Minnesota State University, Mankato, which also includes COVID-19 testing of their symptomatic students,” MCHS Regional Vice President Dr. James Hebl added.
Testing and lab work is being done locally, ensuring results for the team and making results available in approximately 24 hours so players can get back to competing.
