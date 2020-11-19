Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center braces for new restrictions

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center, a space known for attracting thousands of people a year, whether it’s for an MSU hockey game, wedding reception or local fundraising event, is dealing with another setback following Wednesday night’s announcement from Governor Tim Walz.
“2019 was the best year that we’ve ever had at the event center and 2020 was shaping up to be just as good, we had shows, the convention plate was full, hockey, of course, is always the star of the building and we’ve watched that whittle away as the year has progressed,” Eric Jones, Co-Director of the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center.
While the Governor’s latest announcement to put a four-week pause on wedding receptions, indoor entertainment venues, and social gatherings, wasn’t surprising. The Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center is still feeling the impact.
The event center is projecting to end this year with a $500,000 deficit. And while it’s hard to know just when the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center will welcome a crowd through its doors once again, staff says they are still optimistic about the future.
“With the shows we had on sale for last summer that we moved to 2021 and new shows that we already are discussing we are going to have a pretty busy summer at the amphitheater should everything start returning back to normal if there’s a vaccine and some confidence returns back to the community and people feel like they can buy tickets and be around people again,” says Jones.
Other restrictions taking effect Friday at 11:59 p.m. include moving indoor and outdoor dining to takeout only, and the closure of fitness centers, public pools and rec centers.
