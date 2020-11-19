MDH: 72 additional deaths tied to COVID-19; 7,877 new confirmed positive cases

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Another record-breaking day for COVID-19 in Minnesota, as health officials report 72 fatalities linked to the virus
The deaths include three Brown County residents and one from Martin County. 51 of the deaths occurred in long-term care facilities. The statewide death toll is now at 3,082. Deaths among cases that resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities are 2,117.
The Minnesota Department of Health reports 7,877 new confirmed positive cases of COVID-19. The total accumulative number of cases in Minnesota since the pandemic began is 249,906.
High case counts in our region include 132 in Blue Earth County, 64 in Nicollet County, and 53 in Le Sueur County.
There are 198,365 people who are no longer isolated.
14,171 people total have been hospitalized due to COVID-19. Of that total, 3,346 were hospitalized in ICU.
More than two dozen Minnesotans were hospitalized on Wednesday.
The total approximate number of tests completed is 3,601,197.
DES MOINES, Iowa. (KEYC) - The Iowa Department of Public Health reports 4,195 new confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, raising the total to 198,687.
There have been 38 additional deaths tied to COVID-19, raising the statewide death toll to 2,102.
112,779 people have recovered and are no longer isolated.
1,133,913 people have been tested statewide.
For more information from the Iowa Department of Public Health, visit their website at idph.iowa.gov.