Renville County services to be available by appointment only

OLIVIA, Minn. (KEYC) — In-person government services at all Renville County offices will only be available by appointment beginning Monday, Nov. 23
All offices will continue to be available during regular business hours via phone and email.
The decision was announced Thursday and is being done in response to a significant increase in COVID-19 cases in the Renville County community.
Documents or payments that are clearly marked may be placed in one of the county’s two drop boxes, which are located outside the north entrance of the Renville County Courthouse and inside the main lobby of the Government Services Center.
In addition, the 2021 budget meeting that was original scheduled for 6 p.m. on Dec. 1 will now be conducted virtually. Visit www.GoToMeeting.com to participate in the meeting.
Community members interested in participating in the 2021 budget meeting can also dial in via telephone by calling 866-899-4679 and using access code 539-302-8610.
