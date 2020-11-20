Bethany Lutheran College announces online learning plans

In a letter sent to students Thursday night, the college announced classes will move to online delivery Nov. 30.
“It’s not because of an outbreak on campus. We’ve had a successful 14 weeks using this model, but we are going to act in compliance with the spirit of Gov. [Tim] Walz’s order and guidelines that came out Wednesday from the Minnesota Department of Health and in alignment with the Office of Higher Education,” Bethany Lutheran College President Gene Pfeifer said.
However, it also clarified that labs will continue to meet in-person. Athletics at the college are also included in the four-week hiatus.
Bethany Lutheran College reported six new COVID-19 cases between Nov. 10 and Nov. 16. All six of the infected individuals are reportedly isolating off-campus.
Minnesota health officials reported 6,500 new cases Friday, including 89 new cases in Blue Earth County. State officials also reported 68 new deaths.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.