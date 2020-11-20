Blue Earth County closes buildings to public

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Blue Earth County joins a growing list of southern Minnesota counties closing its buildings to the public.
The change is meant to help reduce contact as COVID cases continue to rise. Beginning Monday, Blue Earth County will offer walk-up services by appointment only. Phone-based and online services will still be available. Building closures will continue through at least December 18 in alignment with the latest executive order put in place by Governor Tim Walz.
