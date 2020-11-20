Children’s Museum of Southern Minnesota closes again

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A place that brings joy and adventure to young families now empty once again as the pandemic continues to take its toll.
“The time period between the middle of March and October first cost us about a quarter of a million dollars. Historically generated that kind of earned revenue with our memberships, our admissions, group visits, cafe, school groups and all of that went away,” says Louise Dickmeyer, CEO of the Children’s Museum of Southern Minnesota.
For the second time this year, the Children’s Museum of Southern Minnesota is taking a hit from COVID-19.
The museum just reopened October 1 with reduced hours and capacity after being closed since March. During that time, it was forced to make major cuts, reducing staffing by nearly 50 percent. And even during the short window, it was open, the museum’s cleaning protocols proved effective, with no cases of COVID-19 being traced back to the business. Now, just weeks after installing brand new exhibits, the museum doors have closed once again under the new COVID-19 restrictions announced this week.
“We’ll again assess when it’s right for us to open when we feel the market is ready for us to open and just as we made our decision for an October first opening, we’ll be watching that. I’m sure we won’t be closed for six and a half months again, I certainly hope not. But we’ll assess the situation on a week by week basis,” says Dickmeyer.
You can still support the Children’s Museum of Southern Minnesota while its doors are closed. You can find a link to donate on our website.
