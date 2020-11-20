Children’s Museum of Southern Minnesota closes again

The museum just reopened October 1 with reduced hours and capacity after being closed since March. During that time, it was forced to make major cuts, reducing staffing by nearly 50 percent. And even during the short window, it was open, the museum’s cleaning protocols proved effective, with no cases of COVID-19 being traced back to the business. Now, just weeks after installing brand new exhibits, the museum doors have closed once again under the new COVID-19 restrictions announced this week.