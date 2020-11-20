FEMA ambulances to help Minnesota hospitals

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Extra ambulances arrive in Minnesota to help hospitals overrun with COVID-19 patients.
Hospitals will first contact local ambulance providers, and if they aren’t available, the FEMA ambulances will then respond. The 25 ambulances will move patients between hospitals for at least two weeks.
Ten of the ambulances are designated for advanced life support, and the other 15 are for basic life support. Officials say 800 Allina workers, 905 Mayo Clinic employees, and 1,200 workers at CentraCare are currently out due to COVID-19 or exposure.
