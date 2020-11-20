Klobuchar calls for federal help with vaccine distribution

MINNEAPOLIS (KEYC) — Minnesota lawmakers are calling for federal help with vaccine distribution and storage.
On Friday morning, Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) spoke at the University of Minnesota.
She’s calling for federal support to help prepare for a large-scale coronavirus virus vaccine distribution.
She says the news on the vaccine shows there is a light at the end of the tunnel, but plans need to be created for the transportation, distribution and storage of the vaccine.
The Pfizer vaccine needs to be stored at negative 103 degrees.
Klobuchar says small businesses also can’t be overlooked as they wait for the pandemic to end.
”The two vaccines that Pfizer and Moderna [have created], there’s every reason to believe they’re over 90% effective, that we’re going to see those first dosages come out at the end of the year and the beginning of next year, as well as some other vaccines that are promising that are going to come down the pike.”
Pfizer and Moderna expect to have 40 million doses available by the end of the year, which will be enough to vaccinate 20 million people.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.