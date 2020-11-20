Man accused in trooper assault arrested following manhunt

Law enforcement officials asked people who live near St. John’s University in Stearns County to lock their doors and windows Thursday as they search for a man who assaulted a state trooper and may possibly be armed. (Source: Ryan Sjoberg)
By Associated Press | November 19, 2020 at 4:59 PM CST - Updated November 20 at 8:19 PM

COLLEGEVILLE, Minn. (AP) — Authorities have arrested a man accused of assaulting a state trooper in Stearns County and leading law enforcement officers from 16 agencies on a manhunt.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the 29-year-old man was arrested without resistance about 6:30 p.m. Thursday near Sagatagan Lake on the campus of St. John’s University in Collegeville.

The search for the suspect began at about 7:30 a.m. Thursday after the trooper pulled him over on Interstate 94 on suspicion of drunken driving. The patrol says that after a breath test the man punched the trooper in the face and fled.

Authorities finally caught up with the man about 6:30 p.m. on campus.

