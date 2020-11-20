MDH: 68 additional deaths tied to COVID-19; 6,812 new confirmed positive cases

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Health reports 6,812 new confirmed positive cases of COVID-19. The total accumulative number of cases in Minnesota since the pandemic began is 256,700.
Locally Blue Earth County is reporting 89 new cases, Brown County has 61 and Le Sueur County has 37.
There have been 68 additional deaths tied to COVID-19. The statewide death toll is now at 3,150. Deaths among cases that resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities are 2,159.
There are 202,432 people who are no longer isolated.
28 people were hospitalized on Thursday.
14,462 people total have been hospitalized due to COVID-19. Of that total, 3,387 were hospitalized in ICU.
The total approximate number of tests completed is 3,659,452.
DES MOINES, Iowa. (KEYC) - The Iowa Department of Public Health reports 4,359 new confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, raising the total to 203,917.
There have been 25 additional deaths tied to COVID-19, raising the statewide death toll to 2,133.
114,293 people have recovered and are no longer isolated.
1,146,696 people have been tested statewide.
For more information from the Iowa Department of Public Health, visit their website at idph.iowa.gov.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.