New donation record set on Give to the Max Day

More than $30 million was donated to more than 6,000 nonprofits and schools

New donation record set on Give to the Max Day
By KEYC Staff | November 20, 2020 at 7:33 PM CST - Updated November 20 at 7:38 PM

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The 12th annual Give to the Max Day set a new record for donations Thursday.

GiveMN says more than $30 million was donated to more than 6,000 nonprofits and schools during the 24-hour online event.

That’s a significant increase from last year’s record-breaking year, where $21.7 million was raised.

Since 2009, donors have given more than $240 million to nonprofits and schools using GiveMN.org.

The final 24-hour limit was $30,486,184 according to GiveMN’s website, a 140% increase from 2019.

Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.