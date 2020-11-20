New donation record set on Give to the Max Day

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The 12th annual Give to the Max Day set a new record for donations Thursday.
GiveMN says more than $30 million was donated to more than 6,000 nonprofits and schools during the 24-hour online event.
That’s a significant increase from last year’s record-breaking year, where $21.7 million was raised.
Since 2009, donors have given more than $240 million to nonprofits and schools using GiveMN.org.
The final 24-hour limit was $30,486,184 according to GiveMN’s website, a 140% increase from 2019.
